Prudential reveals it was hit by data breach — contractor and employee data thought to be affected, and account info compromised

Hackers were able to break into one of the largest life insurance companies in the United States and stole sensitive employee and contractor data.

Prudential Financial has filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing the attack, BleepingComputer reports.

As per the filing, unnamed threat actors accessed the networks of Prudential Financial on February 4, and were ousted on February 5.

Client data safe

The company does not state who the attackers were, or how they managed to breach its defenses (if it was a phishing attack or malware abusing a zero-day flaw, for example). It did say what the attackers did, and that was - steal sensitive information: "As of the date of this Report, we believe that the threat actor, who we suspect to be a cybercrime group, accessed Company administrative and user data from certain information technology systems and a small percentage of Company user accounts associated with employees and contractors.”

We don’t know exactly how many people were affected by this incident, but Prudential Financial is the second-largest life insurance company in the US, with 40,000 employees and more than $50 billion in annual revenue.

A more thorough investigation is ongoing, the company further stated, adding that it notified relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities. At this time, there is no evidence that customer or client data was stolen.

"As of the date of this Report, the incident has not had a material impact on the Company's operations, and the Company has not determined the incident is reasonably likely to materially impact the Company's financial condition or results of operations," the company said.

Prudential Financial is a global leader in financial services, and a Fortune 500 company that manages approximately $1.4 trillion in assets. It offers a wide variety of services, from insurance, to retirement planning, to wealth management and investing. It boasts more than 50 million customers around the world.