Popular Python AI library hacked to deliver malware

A PyPI package for an AI model was compromised and used to deliver malware

Victims were getting XMRig, a popular cryptominer, installed

The attack has since been addressed, but users warned to be on their guard

Ultralytics YOLO11, an AI model for computer vision and object detection, was compromised in an apparent supply chain attack, and used to deploy malware on victim devices.

The attack was confirmed by the company’s founder, who also said the incident was remedied, and the malicious version pulled - however, it seems that new malicious versions have popped up again.

YOLO11 (short for You Only Look Once), is an AI model designed for real-time computer vision tasks, such as identifying objects, analyzing images, and detecting poses. The service is quite popular, being starred more than 30,000 times, forked on GitHub more than 6,000 times, and counts hundreds of thousands of downloads a day.

Newer attacks

As an open source solution, YOLO11 was also available for download on PyPI, one of the world’s biggest Python package repositories.

There, an unidentified threat actor recently broke into the account and uploaded two versions - 8.3.41, and 8.3.42. Those who updated to these versions, either directly or through a dependency, ended up with a cryptocurrency miner on their devices.

The miner installed is called XMRig, and it is by far the most popular cryptojacker (a “hijacker” malware that mines crypto) out there. XMRig is known for generating Monero (XMR), a privacy-oriented currency that is difficult to trace.

Ultralytics founder and CEO Glenn Jocher confirmed the attack, and said it was addressed: "We confirm that Ultralytics versions 8.3.41 and 8.3.42 were compromised by a malicious code injection targeting cryptocurrency mining. Both versions have been immediately removed from PyPI," Jocher posted to GitHub. "We have released 8.3.43 which addresses this security issue. Our team is conducting a full security audit and implementing additional safeguards to prevent similar incidents."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, over the weekend BleepingComputer said there were user reports of even newer versions - 8.3.45, and 8.3.46, who were “trojanized”. At press time, GitHub shows 8.3.48 as the newest version.

Via BleepingComputer