Fake CAPTCHAs are being used to spread malware - and we only have ourselves to blame

News
By published

Attackers are taking advantage of ‘click tolerance’, HP warns

Robotic hand clicking on captcha &#039;I am not a robot&#039;.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • HP Threat Insights Report reveals new malware campaigns
  • Victims have their data exfiltrated by a remote access trojan
  • Attackers have been observed using fake CAPTCHA verification pages

New research has claimed victims are increasingly infecting themselves with malware thanks to a surge in fake CAPTCHA verification tests - taking advantage of a growing ‘click tolerance’ as users are increasingly accustomed to ‘jumping through hoops to authenticate themselves online.’

This isn’t the first report to flag this attack, with security researchers identifying fake CAPTCHA pages spreading infostealer malware in late 2024, but HP’s latest Threat Insights Report now warns this is on the rise.

Users were commonly directed to attacker-controlled websites, and then pushed to complete convincing but fake authentication challenges.

More campaigns identified

These false CAPTCHAs usually trick users into running malicious PowerShell commands on their device that install a Lumma Stealer remote access trojan - a popular infostealer capable of exfiltrating a wide range of sensitive information, like browser details, email credentials, client data, and even cryptocurrency wallets.

Fake CAPTCHA spreading wasn’t the only threat uncovered, with attackers also able to access end-users webcams and microphones in concerning attacks spread via social engineering attacks, primarily using open source RAT and XenoRat to control devices, exfiltrate data, and log keystrokes.

Alongside this, attackers were observed delivering malicious JavaScript code “inside Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) images to evade detection”. These images are opened “by default” in browsers, and the embedded code is executed, “offering redundancy and monetization opportunities for the attacker” thanks to the remote access tools.

"A common thread across these campaigns is the use of obfuscation and anti-analysis techniques to slow down investigations," said Patrick Schläpfer, Principal Threat Researcher in the HP Security Lab.

“Even simple but effective defence evasion techniques can delay the detection and response of security operations teams, making it harder to contain an intrusion. By using methods like direct system calls, attackers make it tougher for security tools to catch malicious activity, giving them more time to operate undetected – and compromise victims endpoints."

You might also like

TOPICS
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A hacker typing on a MacBook laptop with code on the screen.
This devious phishing site repurposes legitimate web elements like CAPTCHA pages for malware distribution
Fraud
Hackers are tricking victims into scam-yourself attacks with fake tutorials, CAPTCHAs, and updates
Someone checking their credit card details online.
Hackers use CAPTCHA scam in PDF files on Webflow CDN to get past security systems
Robotic hand clicking on captcha &#039;I am not a robot&#039;.
Double clicking danger - experts warn just two clicks can let attackers steal your accounts
Robotic hand clicking on captcha &#039;I am not a robot&#039;.
"A tracking cookie farm for profit" - report claims reCAPTCHA has caused 819 million hours of wasted human time, and billions in Google profits
Trojan
Hackers hide malware into website images to go unnoticed
Latest in Security
Close up of a person touching an email icon.
Criminals are using CSS to get around filters and track email usage
DeepSeek on a mobile phone
More US government departments ban controversial AI model DeepSeek
Ransomware
Fortinet firewall bugs are being targeted by LockBit ransomware hackers
Trojan
Microsoft warns of a devious new RAT malware which can avoid detection with apparent ease
NordProtect logo
Standalone identity theft protection from Nord Security is now available
A man holds a smartphone iPhone screen showing various social media apps including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Instagram and X
Ofcom cracks down on UK tech firms, will issue sanctions for illegal content
Latest in News
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Apple Watch app health
Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring tech revealed in patent
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
More about security
Close up of a person touching an email icon.

Criminals are using CSS to get around filters and track email usage
Ransomware

Fortinet firewall bugs are being targeted by LockBit ransomware hackers
The Liangstar Laptop Cooling Pad at a 3/4 angle in front of a pink background.

This laptop cooling pad is super affordable – and here’s why it’s the best I’ve reviewed to date

See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia DGX Station
Nvidia’s DGX Station brings 800Gbps LAN, the most powerful chip ever launched in a desktop workstation PC
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
Nvidia launches its fastest GPU ever: Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition is an enhanced version of the RTX 5090 with more of everything
A still from the movie She Will
Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
TeamGroup D500R ISD WORM SD card
This SD card is the spiritual child of the CD-ROM (and the DVD-ROM) as it can only be written on once
Steve Martin and John Mulaney during the “50th Monologue” sketch on February 16, 2025
Forget Netflix, I tuned into Peacock to watch the SNL 50 special and it went off without a hitch – here’s why it’s built for live-streaming
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
HP LaserJet 8501x
HP launches world's first printers that can resist quantum computer attacks