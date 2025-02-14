App stores are increasingly becoming a major security worry

Gen research claims malicious apps on major app stores are on the rise

New banking trojans, predatory loan apps, and similar, have been spotted

Official app stores are still a safer bet than third-party ones

App stores are becoming an increasingly major security concern, as more and more malicious apps are discovered in stores owned by major brands, experts have warned.

A new report from cybersecurity researchers Gen claims it observed new mobile bankers (phone applications designed to steal banking information) launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, often disguising themselves as Visa apps, dating apps, or Chrome browsers. Gen added that the well-known BankBot banker compromised 236% more devices compared to the previous quarter.

Besides banker apps, malicious loan apps surged as well, the researchers said. These promise quick money, but demand excessive permissions (SMS, photos, sensitive data) which they later use in extortion, threatening to publish victim data unless they pay up.

Generally safe

Gen also noted cybercriminals are adopting novel distribution tactics in app stores. Recently, they discovered a new malware strain disguised as a Body Mass Index (BMI) calculator. The app was spread through the Amazon App Store.

Major app stores like the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store are generally safe because these companies invest heavily in security measures to protect users. They use automated malware detection, manual app reviews, and strict developer policies to prevent harmful apps from reaching their customers.

Features like Google Play Protect scan apps in real-time, while Apple’s notarization process ensures apps are vetted before approval. Regular security updates, user reporting systems, and app removal policies further enhance safety.

Obviously, no platform is completely risk-free. We’ve seen malicious apps make their way into these stores in the past, and we’ll probably see them in the future, as well. However, these app stores provide a significantly safer environment than third-party or unofficial sources.

