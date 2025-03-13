Roboform is offering 60% off on its Premium Plan so you can get all your passwords secured

Deals
By published

Premium Plan covers all your password manager needs

Roboform
(Image credit: RoboForm)

It’s always a hassle to remember numerous passwords for all the services we use daily. Moreover, weak or reused passwords are a cybersecurity threat and vulnerability, and simply managing them all manually is not practical. Enter RoboForm, a trusted password manager that can help you store and autofill all of your credentials across all devices. Now, for a limited time, TechRadar Pro readers can get a 60% discount for the Premium plan and ensure secure access to all accounts at a fraction of the cost.

Get 60% off RoboForm Premium Plan

Get 60% off RoboForm Premium Plan

New users can take advantage of RoboForm’s exclusive deal and get 60% off the Premium Plan. With this deal, you can get unlimited password storage, one-click login & autofill, password sharing, two-factor authentication for added protection, cloud backup, and emergency access for trusted contacts. To claim this deal, visit this link and sign up for the Premium Plan to lock in this huge discount.

View Deal

Why choose RoboForm?

As we mentioned in our RoboForm review, one of the standout features is its powerful security features and ease of use. You can simplify your password management and, at the same time, stay protected with the help of AES-256 encryption (one of the best algorithms). All of the encryption is done on the device level, and no data is transmitted to external servers, ensuring high privacy.

Furthermore, you can have an unlimited number of accounts, meaning that you can manage from a few to a few hundred accounts and enjoy secure storage and quick autofill so this is a great advantage if you are looking for a password manager for families.

If you don’t like creating your passwords, RoboForm has you covered with its strong password generator that can generate passwords up to 512 characters long, including a combination of numbers, symbols, and a mix of upper and lower-case letters. Finally, if you need to share your credentials with trusted contacts, you can do so simply and securely using RoboForm.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Roboform
This holiday season secure your passwords for less with RoboForm Premium
NordPass
Save big on premium password security this holiday season with NordPass
Keeper
Secure your data this holiday season with Keeper’s biggest sale yet
Keeper
Start the new year with Keeper- pay half off on the Personal and Family plan
A man working on his laptop.
Keep your company’s sensitive data safe with Dashlane— now 25% off Business and Business Plus plans for a limited time
Young woman working at a coffee shop with a laptop
Too many passwords, not enough brain space? Here’s how password managers can improve your life
Latest in Pro
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Why effective cybersecurity is a team effort
Data leak
Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.
Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan
Intel reveals its new CEO
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
How to harmonize the complexities of global AI regulation
Latest in Deals
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 on green grey background with price cut text overlay
Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
Fortnite Lawless
After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite
More about pro
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.

Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer

UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.

Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
See more latest
Most Popular
The De&#039;Longhi Magnifica Evo on a pink background with text saying Lowest Price.
The stylish De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text
Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
Garmin Forerunner 265S
One of the best Garmin running watches just dropped to a great low price at Amazon
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 on green grey background with price cut text overlay
Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week
A man working on his laptop.
Keep your company’s sensitive data safe with Dashlane— now 25% off Business and Business Plus plans for a limited time
Fortnite Lawless
After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite