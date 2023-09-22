Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Vodafone CEO Ahmed Essam is our Power 50 Person of the Year

Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months.

The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months. Congratulations to Ahmed and to all of our 2023 Power 50!

(Image credit: Future)

Previous Winners

2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2

Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone

Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone 2019 : Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

David Dyson, CEO Three UK 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK

Here is our full Power 50 2023:

1. Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK

2. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer

3. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2

4. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland

5. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia

6. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson

7. Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys

8. Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK

9. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom

10. Howard Watson, CTIO and Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group

11. Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone UK

12. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie

13. James Kitto, VP, Head of MX Division, Samsung UK & Ireland

14. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK & Three Ireland

15. Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE

16. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK

17. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Mobile, Virgin Media O2

18. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK

19. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader (GM), Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon UK

20. Bridget Lea, MD, Commercial, BT Consumer

21. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK

22. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

23. Ulrik Bengtsson, COO, Virgin Media O2

24. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

25. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2

26. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE

27. Pierre Coppin, Deputy Managing Director, Mobile, Sky Mobile

28. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three

29. David Hennessey, CTO, Three UK

30. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Virgin Media O2 Business

31. Claire Pickthall, CEO, Tesco Mobile

32. Nick Porter, Vice President - Product Management, Commercial Operations & Head of Ireland, Samsung

33. Catherine Amran, Director of Business, Virgin Media O2

34. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

35. Aman Bhatti, Director of Product and Propositions, Sky Broadband

36. Lindsay Haselhurst, COO, Currys

37. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

38. Gerry O’Keeffe, EVP for EMEA and APAC, Likewize

39. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL

40. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

41. Mark Trundle, Consumer Sales Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

42. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

43. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet

44. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony

45. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd

46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

47. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions

48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile

49. Charleen Fang, MD, Oppo UK

50. Fergal Donovan, Reigional President - Europe, PCS Wireless