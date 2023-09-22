Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Vodafone CEO Ahmed Essam is our Power 50 Person of the Year
Ahmed Essam leads this year's Power 50
Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.
The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months.
The Power 50 is the product of months of research and profiling, with the Person of the Year being the individual who our judges feel has been the most inspirational and innovative leader in the UK mobile industry over the last 12 months. Congratulations to Ahmed and to all of our 2023 Power 50!
Previous Winners
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
Here is our full Power 50 2023:
1. Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK
2. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer
3. Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
4. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland
5. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia
6. Katherine Ainley, CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson
7. Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys
8. Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK
9. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom
10. Howard Watson, CTIO and Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group
11. Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone UK
12. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie
13. James Kitto, VP, Head of MX Division, Samsung UK & Ireland
14. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK & Three Ireland
15. Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE
16. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK
17. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, Mobile, Virgin Media O2
18. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK
19. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader (GM), Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon UK
20. Bridget Lea, MD, Commercial, BT Consumer
21. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK
22. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
23. Ulrik Bengtsson, COO, Virgin Media O2
24. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
25. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
26. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE
27. Pierre Coppin, Deputy Managing Director, Mobile, Sky Mobile
28. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three
29. David Hennessey, CTO, Three UK
30. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Virgin Media O2 Business
31. Claire Pickthall, CEO, Tesco Mobile
32. Nick Porter, Vice President - Product Management, Commercial Operations & Head of Ireland, Samsung
33. Catherine Amran, Director of Business, Virgin Media O2
34. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
35. Aman Bhatti, Director of Product and Propositions, Sky Broadband
36. Lindsay Haselhurst, COO, Currys
37. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
38. Gerry O’Keeffe, EVP for EMEA and APAC, Likewize
39. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL
40. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
41. Mark Trundle, Consumer Sales Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
42. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
43. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet
44. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony
45. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd
46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
47. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile
49. Charleen Fang, MD, Oppo UK
50. Fergal Donovan, Reigional President - Europe, PCS Wireless
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Most Popular
By Matt Hanson
By Darren Allan