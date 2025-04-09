Microsoft extends support for key Windows tool - but probably not the one you'd expect
WSUS drive synchronization lives on
- Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) driver sync lives on
- It was due for deprecation on April 18, but that’s been postponed
- Microsoft says it listened to customers who weren’t happy about the change
Azure Compliance Senior Program Manager Paul Reed has confirmed that Microsoft will be continuing to support driver update synchronization to Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers.
The news comes just weeks after Redmond gave users a 60-day warning that it would be ending support, quoting an end date of April 18.
Reed added that the company had listened to “valuable feedback,” guiding its decision to postpone the deprecation, however the post lacks any definitive guidance as to what’s next.
Reed noted the definition of deprecation, noting that while a product might not be in active development any more, it can still be used. “Seeing how many of you are already moving to the available cloud-based driver services, we initially proposed the removal of WSUS driver synchronization,” he added, before confirming that feedback from customers made it clear that there’s still a need for WSUS driver synchronization.
“Effective immediately, we are postponing the plan to remove WSUS driver synchronization,” he confirmed. The announcement comes just two weeks before the initially proposed end date, offering little time for companies to change plans but a relief for organizations who are not quite ready to make the transition.
Microsoft now promises to be working on a “revised timeline,” so it’s unclear whether WSUS driver synchronization will lose support at a later date or whether the company will keep it going in recognition of the continued demand for it.
On that note, WSUS remains critical in certain highly restricted networks where companies may have legal or contractual obligations, thus continued support can only be a good thing for them.
“Please continue helping us create solutions that meet your needs and expectations,” Reed said, noting that Microsoft appreciates customer feedback on the matter.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
