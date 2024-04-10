LG TVs could be hacked to let criminals spy on you — and that's not all
An escalation of vulnerabilities could allow a hacker to take over your LG TV
Your LG TV could be the biggest security vulnerability in your home or your office, new research from Bitdefender has found.
The LG WebOS TV operating system’s versions 4 through 7 are seemingly riddled with security vulnerabilities that allow hackers to add themselves as a user, take over the device and exploit command injection vulnerabilities to their hearts delight.
Over 91,000 devices are exposed via their internet connection, despite the vulnerable service’s intended use being LAN access only.
Triple escalation of vulnerabilities
The first vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-6317, allows the hacker to skirt around the TV’s authorization mechanisms and by changing a single variable, add themselves as a user on the TV. Next, by abusing the vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-6318, the hacker can give themselves total access to the device paving the way for command injection.
By abusing two more vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2023-6319 and CVE-2023-6320, the hacker can either manipulate a music lyrics library to allow OS command injection, or the attacker can manipulate a specific API endpoint to inject authenticated commands.
The vulnerable device models are:
- LG43UM7000PLA running webOS 4.9.7 - 5.30.40
- OLED55CXPUA running webOS 5.5.0 - 04.50.51
- OLED48C1PUB running webOS 6.3.3-442 (kisscurl-kinglake) - 03.36.50
- OLED55A23LA running webOS 7.3.1-43 (mullet-mebin) - 03.33.85
A patch was released to address these vulnerabilities on March 22, being made available for the above models from April 10, so it is worth checking the OS system version of vulnerable LG TV devices to ensure the patch has been installed.
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
