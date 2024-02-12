Keeper drops prices on all three plans

If you're looking to get a password manager that can store unlimited passwords, can be accessed on unlimited devices across various web browsers, and has a robust built-in security feature, then Keeper password manager is for you. In fact, this is the perfect time to try Keeper as they have dropped their prices on all three plans.

Save big on Keeper Personal, Family and Business plans Secure your digital life with Keeper Password Manager. With this limited time offer, you can get unlimited password storage, unlimited password sharing and a range of other features. Get 50% off on Personal and Family plans, and 30% off on the Business plan.

What do you get with Keeper?

(Image credit: Keeper)

Keeper is one of the best password managers out there. It offers three different price plans— Personal, Family and Business. The Personal plan delivers unlimited password storage. The Family plan includes everything in the Personal plan and can be used by five members. It also comes with 10GB file storage.

We listed Keeper as the best password manager for mid-size businesses in our best password manager guide and here is the reason why.

Keeper is built with high-end security feature which makes sure that your data remains exclusively accessible to you. This means that even Keeper employees don't have access to your passwords or data.

The Admin console allows users to perform security audits and task management. Each staff user have a private vault to manage their passwords and can share encrypted folders across teams. And if that was not a great deal already, you are automatically eligible to get a free Family plan if you are a Business plan user.