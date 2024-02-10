Geeks, look away: Philips PDS unveils outdoor LED display with 10,000 nits brightness and 7680Hz refresh rate — and yes, I've asked and there's no typo in these numbers

Philips Professional Display Solutions (PPDS) has unveiled its cutting-edge Philips Urban LED 6000 Series, marking the company’s official debut in the outdoor LED display market, which is projected to be worth $29.87 billion by 2032.

The Philips Urban LED 6000 Series was unveiled at ISE 2024 in Barcelona and is set to be an integral part of PPDS’s partnership with FC Barcelona.

The company will be the official supplier of LED and digital signage displays at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, which is due to complete a major renovation by 2026.

The new outdoor LED series is designed to provide creative new possibilities for customers and the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series boasts a remarkable 10,000 nits brightness and a 7680Hz refresh rate (note, refresh rates for LED are only measured in Hz), offering impressive visual performance for viewing distances of between 10-30 meters.

While comparing a display like the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series with a computer screen is useful for demonstrating its power and the needs required, it’s important to understand that it’s not a like-for-like comparison. While a typical refresh rate for a monitor might be 60Hz-240Hz, an outdoor display designed to be viewed from a distance needs to be much higher.

The new series comes with an IP65 rating, making panels resistant to water and potentially hazardous airborne pollutants, and PPDS says it can handle temperatures ranging from -20°C (-4°F) to 50°C (122°F).

As part of PPDS’s commitment to sustainability, the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series has been optimized for lower power consumption, running at just 280 watts per square meter.

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development, commented: “Not only are we announcing a major expansion of the business in entering the outdoor display market with the stunning new Philips Urban LED 6000 Series, we are also confirming our partnership as the official supplier of LED and digital signage displays for one of the world’s most successful football clubs, supporting the redevelopment of one of the world’s most iconic stadiums.”