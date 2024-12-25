Fluid-as-a-service? No, it's not what you think - F1 stalwart is quietly innovating to bring its expertise in cooling to data centers and beyond

Castrol planning fluid-as-a-service model launch to eliminate waste and increase sustainability

Immersion cooling has emerged as an essential component in the race to reach AGI

Castrol wants to play a key role in immersion cooling as integrated smart city data centers become mainstream

Founded in 1899, CC Wakefield & Co. Limited initially focused on producing lubricants for trains and heavy machinery. Over time, the company expanded its expertise to develop specialized lubricants for automobiles and airplane engines, incorporating castor oil - a plant-based oil derived from castor beans - to ensure performance under extreme temperature conditions. The product was called Castrol, and the company was later renamed after its famous creation.

125 years later, Castrol remains at the forefront of innovation, applying its extensive expertise in fluid engineering to address modern challenges.

One of its key focus areas is the development of advanced dielectric fluids for immersion cooling systems. This approach sees entire servers submerged in non-conductive fluids that absorb and transfer heat away from the components, eliminating the need for traditional fans.

Advanced thermal management

The Castrol ON Liquid Cooling Centre of Excellence in Pangbourne, UK, serves as a state-of-the-art research and development hub for liquid cooling technologies.

The facility develops customized solutions and rigorously tests fluid dynamics, material compatibility, and server performance, to address the challenges of traditional cooling methods.

In a recent visit, StorageReview had the opportunity to see Castrol’s cutting-edge immersion tanks from providers like GRC and Submer and was impressed by the adaptability and efficiency of the solutions.

Writer Jordan Ranous noted, “In one of the test cells, we observed GRC’s tank, which had a striking green glow due to the specific fluid Castrol was using. The servers submerged in this tank were undergoing compatibility and performance testing. Castrol ensures that every component, from CPUs to cables, can operate effectively in immersion cooling environments without degradation.”

Castrol’s ON range of single-phase dielectric fluids, including DC15 and DC20, aims to deliver advanced thermal management, durability, and safety while maintaining efficient performance at operating temperatures between 40°C and 50°C, with some systems capable of handling up to 70°C.

Chris Lockett, VP of Electrification and Castrol Product Innovation at BP, Castrol’s parent company, told StorageReview, “At the moment, about 40% of power consumption in data centers goes toward cooling. Immersion cooling can drop that figure to less than 5%, significantly lowering power and water usage.”

Data centers account for an estimated 2–3% of global power consumption, with current liquid cooling efforts primarily focused on direct-to-chip solutions. Immersion cooling has the potential to establish a new standard for thermal management and Castrol wants to lead this transformation, positioning itself as “a one-stop partner for the liquid cooling solutions of today and tomorrow.”