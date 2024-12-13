eM Client boosts email offerings with Postbox acquisition

Postbox development ends as eM Client integrates features

eM Client expands its global reach with strategic acquisition

Innovative email solutions now available to a broader audience

eM Client, provider of email client software, has acquired Postbox Inc., a US-based email application company.

The move will let eM Client enhance its service offerings to a broader user base, as Postbox, known for its focus on productivity and user efficiency, has built a loyal following particularly among power users who prioritize streamlined workflows in their email management.

eM Client currently serves over 2.5 million users and more than 100,000 companies worldwide, and the acquisition of Postbox will enable it to reach new users in North America.

Postbox acquisition

eM Client offers not just email, but also calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes into a single platform. With this acquisition, Postbox users will gain access to eM Client’s tools, including AI-driven message composition and editing, integrated chat functions, and support for popular collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack.

Postbox traditionally did not offer a free tier, limiting user experimentation, although it did provide a 30-day free trial along with a money-back guarantee. In contrast, eM Client offers a free version for personal use and a trial period that allows users to explore its features without immediate financial commitment.

Addressing potential concerns about pricing, given that eM Client's costs are generally higher, will be crucial. The company may consider offering discounts or tailored packages to ease the shift while maintaining its reputation for robust features and customer support.

"We are excited to welcome Postbox users to eM Client," said Michal Burger, CEO of eM Client. "I believe they will be delighted by the transition, as both applications emphasize innovation, productivity, and ease of use. We look forward to providing them with our full suite of tools designed to optimize email and communication management."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors