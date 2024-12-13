eM Client boosts email offerings with Postbox acquisition
eM Client is expanding its reach to North America
- Postbox development ends as eM Client integrates features
- eM Client expands its global reach with strategic acquisition
- Innovative email solutions now available to a broader audience
eM Client, provider of email client software, has acquired Postbox Inc., a US-based email application company.
The move will let eM Client enhance its service offerings to a broader user base, as Postbox, known for its focus on productivity and user efficiency, has built a loyal following particularly among power users who prioritize streamlined workflows in their email management.
eM Client currently serves over 2.5 million users and more than 100,000 companies worldwide, and the acquisition of Postbox will enable it to reach new users in North America.
Postbox acquisition
eM Client offers not just email, but also calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes into a single platform. With this acquisition, Postbox users will gain access to eM Client’s tools, including AI-driven message composition and editing, integrated chat functions, and support for popular collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack.
Postbox traditionally did not offer a free tier, limiting user experimentation, although it did provide a 30-day free trial along with a money-back guarantee. In contrast, eM Client offers a free version for personal use and a trial period that allows users to explore its features without immediate financial commitment.
Addressing potential concerns about pricing, given that eM Client's costs are generally higher, will be crucial. The company may consider offering discounts or tailored packages to ease the shift while maintaining its reputation for robust features and customer support.
"We are excited to welcome Postbox users to eM Client," said Michal Burger, CEO of eM Client. "I believe they will be delighted by the transition, as both applications emphasize innovation, productivity, and ease of use. We look forward to providing them with our full suite of tools designed to optimize email and communication management."
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com