Corel is giving Citrix users free licenses worth thousands of dollars in a bid to migrate them to Parallel RAS — Canadian developer highlights lesser complexity, single licensing model and lower costs

Citrix and Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) are key players in the virtualization technology sector, each offering a suite of tools tailored for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), application virtualization, and remote desktop services.

The two platforms cater to different segments of the market based on the size and complexity of organizational needs. Citrix is recognized for its comprehensive and scalable virtualization platform, which is particularly well-suited for large enterprises, while Parallels RAS, which is owned by Corel, is more user-friendly and has a lower TCO, making it more appealing for smaller businesses.

Corel wants Parallels RAS to be viewed by businesses of all sizes as a competitive alternative to Citrix, and has launched a promotional campaign that is open to any partner (including ISVs, MSPs, resellers and system integrators) who joins or is already a member of the Parallels partner program.

One free year

Valid until November 30, 2024, the offer, which is live now, includes one free year of licensing for Parallels RAS, Parallels Secure Workspace, or Parallels DaaS as part of a three-year prepaid subscription with a minimum value of $50,000.

Partners will also receive a 5% rebate based on the promotional standard retail price of qualifying subscriptions. On top of that, certified gold and platinum partners who provide deployment and migration services to customers moving from Citrix to a three-year prepaid plan (worth at least $100,000) will be eligible for rebates up to $10,000.

Michelle Chiantera, Chief Revenue Officer for Parallels, explained why the company was targeting Citrix users now. “In the midst of change and disruption in the traditional virtual desktop landscape, many customers, and the partners that support them, are seeking new options to lower the long-term cost of their virtual desktop environments,” she said. “Parallels is here to meet this need. We provide simple, flexible, cost-effective and secure solutions to use and manage at a reduced price, giving partners an attractive option for their Citrix users who are frustrated with recent increases in licensing costs and delayed renewal quotes.”

