Can data centers keep up with AI demands?

The International Energy Agency has predicted that the boom in Artificial Intelligence (AI) will cause data centers to consume twice as much electricity by 2026. Understandably, such forecast has raised concerns over the negative impact this will have on the environment, while power-intensive infrastructure can also be costly to operate and can restrict organizations from scaling up and down where necessary.

A potential solution that addresses these challenges is the migration to cloud-based services. We are already seeing big businesses start to spend more on cloud computing due to a growing interest in adopting AI technologies. However, for those businesses that may see the transition as daunting or not know where to start, it is helpful to understand the benefits of the cloud and why they should consider making the leap.

Jo Debecker Social Links Navigation Global head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

AI: the cause and the cure

As AI continues to gain traction across various industries, the demand for data centers has also been on the rise. Unfortunately, this trend comes with a hefty price tag in terms of energy consumption and environmental impact, as studies show that data centers account for about 1% of global electricity consumption. The growing concern over the environmental impact of data centers cannot be ignored, as businesses face increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable.

As the cloud market has matured, leaders have started to view their IT infrastructure through the lens of ‘cloud economics.’ This means studying the cost, business impact, and resource usage of a cloud IT platform in order to collaborate across departments and determine the value of cloud investments. It can be a particularly valuable process for companies looking to introduce and optimize AI workloads, as well as reduce energy consumption.

A well-established cloud economics program allows companies to analyze data and improve performance while reducing cloud costs and data requirements. This involves accurately forecasting cloud needs and adjusting capacity as necessary to achieve significant savings and lower energy consumption. By leveraging cloud economics, companies can achieve better efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it a smart investment for any organization seeking to maximize their cloud services.

Prioritizing the move to the cloud

Traditional on-premises data centers can be restricting for companies as they require physical hardware updates to accommodate growth. Cloud-based solutions meanwhile offer a wider range of features and functionality that can help organizations streamline their operations by increasing accessibility for developers, fostering collaboration and innovation, and scaling up and down as needed.

While many businesses are keen to embrace AI, moving to the cloud can be a time-consuming and technically challenging process. The first step should be to evaluate data storage options. Temporary cloud-like interfaces can aid in the transition, allowing businesses to move at their own pace and avoid rushed exit timelines that could lead to missed opportunities and increased costs. Furthermore, as more cloud providers continue to drop egress fees, it has become easier to choose a preferred cloud solution and migration route. Data centers require investment into expensive hardware such as servers, storage devices and networking equipment, which are not needed once transitioned to the cloud.

The role of the cloud in the future

The surge in demand for energy from data centers is driven by the increasing reliance on AI technologies, which will have a knock-on effect on the reliance of the cloud. As the demand for these technologies continues to grow, businesses need to prioritize environmental responsibility when adopting and integrating AI into their organizations. It is essential that companies understand the impact of their technology choices and take steps to minimize their carbon footprint.

Investing in knowledge around the benefits of the cloud is also crucial for companies looking to transition to sustainable technologies. Tech leaders should educate themselves and their teams about how the cloud can help them achieve their business goals while also reducing their environmental impact.

As newer technologies like AI continue to grow, companies must prepare for the best ways to handle workloads. The future requires a balance between technological advancement and environmental responsibility. By adopting sustainable AI practices, optimizing AI workloads with cloud economics, and exploring cloud migration, organizations can ensure that they remain competitive while also doing their part to protect the environment. Together, we can build a more sustainable future for all.

