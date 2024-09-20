Alibaba says its is ready for AI demand with new modular datacenter architecture

Cloud storage provider Alibaba has introduced its next-generation data center architecture which it says is designed to support rising demand for AI infrastructure globally.

CUBE DC 5.0, announced at Alibaba’s annual Apsara conference, is a new architecture that’s designed to be modular. It can be deployed to improve data center performance, and promises considerable build time reductions as enterprises scale artificial intelligence.

According to the Chinese-owned cloud computing company, CUBE DC 5.0 can cut deployment times by up to 50% compared with traditional methods.

Alibaba prepares for more AI

Alibaba’s latest architecture, built around prefabricated modular components, includes technologies like wind-liquid hybrid cooling, an all-direct current power distribution architecture and a smart management system.

Full details of the cooling system have not been disclosed, however the wind-liquid hybrid system is believed to integrate liquid cooling plates and airflow in order to optimize hardware cooling..

Eddie Wu, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence CEO, emphasized the significance of the new development in a world where cloud technologies are under increased scrutiny for their energy and resource usage: “These enhancements are not just about keeping up with AI demands but about setting a global standard for efficiency and sustainability.”

The new CUBE DC 5.0 architecture forms part of the company’s broader commitment to advance AI infrastructure, and came alongside other announcements including a new AI Scheduler that promises an impressive 90% efficiency rate.

Alibaba also released updates to its Enterprise Elastic Compute Service, now in its ninth generation, including a 30% boost in recommendation engine speed and a 17% increase in database read/write operations.

Jingren Zhou, CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, added: “We remain committed to investing in advanced AI infrastructure to foster the widespread adoption of generative AI technologies across different industries.”