40% of IT leaders scared to admit mistakes due to workplace culture of fear

Two in five are scared to admit mistakes, men are more fearful

Germany and US better than UK for IT leaders

A ‘radical candour’ overhaul is needed

Technology solutions provider Adaptavist has revealed that two in five IT leaders fear admitting mistakes due to a culture of blame and fear, however there are unintended consequences associated with this effect.

A further two in five (42%) recognize that this fear compromises their company’s cybersecurity, highlighting how a basic culture can have wider impacts on an entire organization.

The report also revealed that male IT leaders (45%) are more likely to fear admitting mistakes compared with their female counterparts (29%).

Workplace culture of fear and blame has broader effects

According to the study, nearly half (44%) of IT leaders state their organization prioritizes speed over quality, with a sense of urgency increasing the risk of errors, potential security blunders and further vulnerabilities.

Adaptavist also highlighted mounting pressure on workers, with two in five (39%) concerned that heavy workloads could be distracting them from meaningful work, leading to a major IT incident.

Globally, the study found the UK to be among the worst places to be an IT leader, with 54% noting that a lack of psychological safety is hindering innovation, compared with 42% in the US and 37% in Germany. Fear of admitting mistakes is also higher in the UK (47%) compared with the US (39%) and Germany (36%).

Adaptavist CTO Jon Mort summarized: “The technology industry’s culture of excessive workloads, fear, and blame has been allowed to develop over the last few decades due to the high-stakes nature of IT.”

Looking ahead, Mort advocates for radical candour, which the company describes as a “communication framework for specific and sincere praise and kind and clear criticism.”

“Adopting a ‘radical candour’ approach is key to creating an effective feedback loop that prioritises efficiency and learning, without ever inducing ‘blame’,” he added.

With 55% of IT leaders admitting this type of culture is not in place and many stating that blame is more prominent than learning within their organization, Mort believes a healthier workforce and culture will ultimately lead to a stronger company overall.