1Password wants to help work out if your users are really ready for passkeys

1Password, creator of one of the best password managers around right now, has released a new free tool to check whether your application or website users are ready to start using passkeys.

Passkeys are a secure alternative to passwords, and remove the need to generate passwords or use a password manager to create and store long, complex passwords.

1Password’s new Passkey Ready tool can provide information on how to transition to a passwordless login, and provides anonymized information on whether your users are ready to start using passkeys.

Are your users ready for passkeys?

Passkey Ready will check to see if your users can support passkeys on both device and browser, and once it has collected information on 100 users, the tool will generate an insight report on whether your users are ready to start adopting passkeys.

The report provides information on the percentage of users that are passkey ready, how passkey readiness changes over time, how passkey readiness compares between browsers and devices, and how passkey readiness changes based on geographic location.

This information can then be used to help determine if your users are ready to adopt passkeys, or whether it may be best to wait for more browsers and devices to implement passkey support. The tool can help make your website or application more secure against cyber threats and phishing, while making sign-in easier without the need to type in passwords.

Passkeys work by using your phone or another device to authenticate that you are actually you, using biometric verification or a pin number. They are particularly resistant to phishing attacks because the attacker cannot authenticate a login, and passkeys are typically unique to their parent website meaning that using a passkey on a malicious website won’t work.

