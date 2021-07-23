Talech point of sale (POS) review

If you’re looking for an advanced POS system backed by a suite of great features, an intuitive user interface, and the versatility to be used across various industries, we recommend Talech POS.

With the best point of sale (POS) system , it is extremely easy to accept and manage payments, regardless of what type of business you run. Some platforms are targeted at specific industries, such as hospitality or retail, while others are more versatile.

In our Talech POS review, we look at this popular POS system. It’s largely targeted at retail and hospitality businesses, although it does provide solutions for service and appointment-based companies.

Keep reading to find out more about this platform’s prices, main features, user interface, and other qualifications.

Prioritise business sales with a POS for faster payments 1 . Simply tell us your needs 2 . Receive free quotes 3 . Compare prices and save money Save by Comparing POS System Quotes Get FREE quotes from our trusted suppliers Privacy policy 8 % What industry are you in? Restaurant - Quick Service Restaurant - Full Service Bar / Nightclub Retail - Grocery / Convenience Retail - Other Other To ensure that your quote is as accurate as possible, please select an industry closest to your requirements.

Talech POS: Plans and pricing

Talech POS is available with three different subscription options, along with custom enterprise-level solutions for larger businesses. There isn’t a free trial or a free version, but you can schedule a free demo if you would like to test the platform.

Starter plan

The most affordable plan starts at $29 per month, per device.

It supports unlimited employees and up to 100 products, making it a good option for small retail businesses and cafes. You will benefit from the range of management tools, including inventory tracking, product modifiers, and basic reports.

Standard plan

The Standard plan comes in at $69 per month, plus $29 for each additional device.

It’s designed for larger businesses and comes with unlimited product support and a suite of more advanced features. Upgrading to the Premium plan ($99 per month, $29 per additional device) adds things like appointment bookings, table management, gift card support, and online ordering.

Enterprise plans

There are also custom enterprise solutions for larger businesses. If you think that this might suit your needs, you’ll have to reach out to the Talech sales team to discuss things further.

There are three standard subscription options (Image credit: Talech)

Talech POS: Features

As one of the better POS systems that we’ve reviewed, Talech POS naturally boasts a varied selection of excellent features. It can be used across retail, hospitality, and service-based industries, with specific tools for each one.

For starters, you can benefit from:

✔ Inventory tracking

✔ Product modifiers

✔ Variable pricing

✔ Selling items by weight

There’s also a suite of employee management tools, including multi-level user access functionality.

The customer management tools have been aptly designed too, enabling you to track purchase history and add customers to orders. Take advantage of the built-in reporting tools to gain insights into the daily performance of your business, and use these to make informed marketing decisions.

There are also various hardware options for different businesses. Gift cards are available, along with loyalty program support and online ordering (with the Premium plan). You can even integrate Talech POS with various third-party platforms for streamlined business management.

Talech boasts a suite of features for businesses of all shapes and sizes (Image credit: Talech)

Talech POS: Interface and in use

The Talech admin panel is modern and intuitive (Image credit: Talech)

To get started with Talech POS, reach out to the sales team for a demo.

If you decide to proceed with their POS system, the team will aid you in setup and deployment, ensuring that your system is up and running as fast as possible. Talech's POS software can be used with various devices, including their speciality: iPads, and also Ingenico payment devices, and Poynt hardware.

The user interface itself is easy enough to set up and navigate if you're an everyday or seasoned tech user. Of course, the exact interface that you experience will depend on your industry, subscription level, and what sort of customizations you make.

In general, though, it’s versatile, intuitive in design and offers great performance.

Talech POS: Support

The Talech knowledge base contains a suite of self-help resources (Image credit: Talech)

If you need technical support, you can reach out to the Talech team via email or phone.

The customer service team is available 24/7, and you can expect your questions to be answered in a fast, efficient manner. Unfortunately, there’s no live chat support.

Worry not though, there are numerous business user resources available through the Talech knowledge base. Here, you will find multiple articles to help you get started, along with more detailed pieces on specific topics.

Talech POS: Security

Since Talech regularly deals with sensitive payment and personal information, you can rest assured that it uses industry-accepted security practices. It boasts full PCI compliance, which means that all payment data is fully encrypted at all times. Personally identifiable information is never stored, and manually entered payment details are encrypted immediately.

Talech boasts full PCI compliance (Image credit: Talech)

The competition

Talech POS is an excellent option for those looking for a versatile POS system, but there are plenty of alternatives worth considering.

For example, Square POS is an ideal tool for those with small sales volumes. It has no monthly fees, and you will only pay small transaction fees. Various hardware options are available, and you can even operate offline if required.

Another attractive option is Epos Now, which is suited to the hospitality industry. It boasts a large app store that you can use to add extra functionality, and the reporting tools are excellent.

Final verdict

After extensive testing and analysis of every aspect of the Talech POS system, we can comfortably say that it’s right up there with the best options on the market today. It boasts a suite of features for retail, hospitality, and service-based businesses, and it has quite a competitive price.

On the downside, there’s no live chat support and there’s no free version. However, you can schedule a free demo with the Talech team, and the user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate.