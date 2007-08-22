Yosemite Backup 8.5 & FileKeeper 2.7 review

Yosemite Backup isn't an established name in the home market - traditionally, it's aimed at businesses. Yet since the company's acquisition of FileKeeper's software, a home and small business product is available in the form of two products on one disc.

It's not your average back-up program, which is both a blessing and a curse. Despite its appearance we found the console tricky to use, but the speed is excellent and there are almost no limitations to its customisation.

Whether you've got a single machine or a small network, Yosemite can automate all your backups in four different ways. However, if you're prepared to be the administrator then you'll have a lot of work to do because your options are near-endless.

Plentiful options

In full back-up mode, backups copy all the selected files in that job. Differential and incremental backups give you more control and are quicker for daily use. The differential option only records items that have changed since the last full backup, while taking the incremental route backs up any changes since the archiving was last performed.

A series of wizards make the back-up process straightforward, but an awkward menu system means you end up spending more time in the console than you'd like. Disaster recovery is handled by the Bare Metal client and burns recovery CDs as well as restoring multiple hard disks from a local computer. However, remote disaster recovery isn't supported.

Filing away

Yosemite Backup Standard 8.5 comes with FileKeeper 2.7. While the FileKeeper functions could be included within the console, we didn't find it distracting to have the programs running side by side. FileKeeper is just as thorough as Yosemite and easier to use.

It's no wonder that Yosemite has found its core market in the business sector, but this home version hasn't transferred too well for domestic use. Its power can't be denied, but interface tweaks are needed.