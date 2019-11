A good little performer, just not that pretty to look at

Sporting a design by Sam Hecht, whose award-winning genius was able to come up with... a black oblong that looks almost exactly like one of those £5 laptop drive cases from eBay.

Nice one, Sam. It's pleasant enough, plus it has an integrated USB cable. It tucks discreetly inside the case, a real boon to portability, but if the cable breaks you're screwed.

Still, file transfer times were quite speedy.