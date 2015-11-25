These 5 small businesses are killing it on social media

It's crucial for any business, whether online or brick and mortar, to have a strong social media presence. Big brands have long been playing hardball on social, and while many small businesses are still learning the social media game, there are quite a few who are dominating it. And there's really no reason that they shouldn't be.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and all the other social apps are free to use (unless you're going the promoted post route), and provide instant access to billons of people. These platforms give businesses the opportunity to build brand engagement, promote specials, provide personalized customer service and even show some character.

Social media is, in essence, all about sharing and communicating, but each platform is a little different and what works well for a law firm, may not work so well for a restaurant. A key takeaway here is that you don't have to master every channel of social media to have a successful social media strategy. The goal is to determine the platform that works for you and rock out on it in a way that inspires others to rock out with you.

Here's a look at five small businesses that are representing themselves beautifully on various platforms in a variety of ways.