Smart tooth tech is just what the doctor ordered

There could soon be a mole in your molars, if researchers at the National Taiwan University in Taipei get their way.

They've created a prototype sensor that fits on to a mouth brace and analyses what you're chomping on.

So far so weird, but it gets weirder. This dental data can then be used by doctors to notify you if you have been smoking too much or been munching down on far too many fatty foods.

A sensor is also being created that will fit into a tooth cavity – and so far researchers have found that there is truth in the tooth as data extracted so far has had a 94% accuracy rate.

Via The Verge

