Cortana for PC and virtual desktops are only the latest Windows 9 leaks

Update: Windows 9 is now known as Windows 10. Want to know more about when you can get your hands on it? Check out our in-depth Windows 10 release date page

The Windows 9 reveal is taking place in San Francisco on September 30, and it will be a very enterprise-heavy affair.

While Microsoft reportedly has a number of Windows 9 events planned for the year to address different user group needs, the one taking place this month will focus heavily on business users.

Original story below...

It seems some sort of real-world test of Windows 9 - Windows "Threshold," internally - may indeed be right around the corner, if all the recent leaks are any indication.

The next version of Windows, which is believed to be called Windows 9, has appeared in several video and screenshot leaks, all courtesy of German site WinFuture.de.

The videos show several important expected new Windows 9 features, including the OS's new Notification Center, the virtual desktops feature, and the new yet more traditional Start menu.

Start with the clip below to see the Windows 9 multi-desktop feature in action, with a Mac OS X exposé-like interface and a convenient button down on the Windows toolbar.

Cortana, where art thou?

Then there's the Notification Center popping up in Windows 9:

Finally, we catch a glimpse of the Start menu, which appears to smartly combine elements of the Windows 8 Modern UI and a more traditional, Windows 7-like experience:

WinFuture has been posting several screenshot leaks as well, including never-before-glimpsed images of Cortana hard at work in Threshold.

This interface looks unfinished, and Cortana will not appear in upcoming test versions of Windows 9 until a later date, according to The Verge.

Is this Cortana in Windows 9? (credit: WinFuture.de)

But the virtual assistant will be married to the new search button in the Windows taskbar, reports say.

The Windows Technical Preview of Windows 9, supposedly being aimed at enterprise desktop users primarily, is expected to debut in a matter of weeks, followed by a public preview next year.

Via Engadget