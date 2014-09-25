Microsoft VP lets 'Windows 9' name slip in presentation

Update: Windows 9 is now known as Windows 10. Want to know more about when you can get your hands on it? Check out our in-depth Windows 10 release date page

The head of Microsoft France, Alain Crozier, became the first executive to publicly name the successor of Windows 8 as err... Windows 9, just a few days ahead of its official unveiling in an event in San Francisco on September 30.

An archived livestream of his presentation bears witness of that statement where he can be seen (and heard) saying in French: "Last year we had Windows 8. In the next few minutes, the next few days, we'll be releasing Windows 9".

Microsoft however backtracked sending a statement, via Microsoft France's director of marketing and operations division, to ZDNet.fr stating, "We look forward to seeing you in late September, in San Francisco, for the future of Windows, which actually at this stage does not have a name as such."

Whether this is a deliberate attempt by Microsoft to whet our appetite ahead of a month that could/will see yet another Apple launch (with OS X Yosemite and new MacBook laptops expected), is to put it succinctly, unknown.

That said, there has been an uncharacteristically higher than average number of Windows 9-related leaks happening over the last few weeks like the Wi-Fi Sense and Storage Sense which leaves us believe that Microsoft might be onto something.