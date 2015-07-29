How to downgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 7 or Windows 8.1

So Windows 10 is finally here. You've taken your free upgrade, poked around with the new flat design, Microsoft Edge, Cortana, and the whole shebang - yet something isn't sitting right.

Whether you've run into issues with hardware, incompatible work apps, or just plain don't like the direction Microsoft went with Windows 10, you may want to consider rolling back to Windows 8.1 or 7. Thankfully, what may have been a bit of a pain in the past is now a fairly simple process.

Because breaking up with Cortana can be hard to do, we've put together this quick guide to help you make it through the emotional turmoil.