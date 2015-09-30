8 OS X El Capitan features you'll love

While this one may have been copped straight from Microsoft's playbook, there's good reason for it. Even for the most dedicated Mac faithful, juggling multiple windows has always been a bit of a pain. With Split View, Apple has made that process just a little bit easier.

To get started with Split View, you simply click and hold on the green full-screen button in a window's upper-left corner. One half of your screen will then turn blue, and you can drop the windows there. After the first windows is set, other open Split View compatible apps will appear on the opposite side, and you simply click one to set it in place. And if you already have a window open in full screen, you can open Mission Control and drag another window on top to get to Split Screen view as well.

The process may take a fair bit of fiddling around, and it's a bit clunkier than Microsoft's implementation, but it's good to see Apple making more of an effort to improve multitasking in OS X.