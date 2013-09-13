Mind-boggling software pops 3D objects out of your old photos

There's no end of "meh" ideas floating around on YouTube these days, but this, friends, is not one of them.

3-Sweep is a proposed piece of software that takes a 2D photo and pops out objects into full 3D models. While the technology seems highly complex, using it yourself looks relatively simple. Just trace around the object you want to 3D-ify and out it snaps.

Those objects can also then be manipulated and moved around the picture, which means we're pretty much looking at Photoshop on steroids.

Minds. Blown.

More blips!

Our blips are just as eye-popping. Well, almost.