Christmas crackers: Photoscape

It may be that you get a new camera for Christmas, but even if you are still using one from last year or earlier, you're probably going to be taking a lot of photos over the coming weeks.

From pictures of relatives you only catch up with once a year, to shots of that 'interesting' jumper you were given by a friend, Christmas photos are lasting memories.

You could print out your favourite pictures, but PhotoScape provides you with the tools you need to show them off on your computer.

The program can be used to edit photos – including making batch edits to whole bundles at once – but it also includes a number of options for displaying pictures. This is great for when you have friends and family visiting, as you can all gather together and browse through a digital photo album.

If you're feeling creative, you can use the editing tools to do something a little different with your images, and the option to make animated GIFs gives you the chance to create something that you can share online or via email.

Other great features include templates that can be used to transform your photos into calendars, posters and more.