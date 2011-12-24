J.J. Abrams launches Action Movie FX app

Action Movie FX for iPhone allows you to create your own Hollywood carnage

J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot has launched a free iOS app which allows you to easily create your own action movie special effects.

The Action Movie FX app lets you call in missile strikes on your least favourite places, or narrowly avoid being crushed to death by a falling car.

The app is pretty simple to use. You simply have to choose your effect and then record a short video using the iPhone or iPod touch (there's no iPad optimised version) camera.

There's a guide which allows you to line up where you want the effect to hit and if its not quite right, you can easily adjust the timing of the missile strike.

Blow stuff up

As you can see below, we were able to lay waste to our neighbour's boat with consummate ease.

The falling car and missile strikes come free with the app, while you can also buy effects like chopper down, tornado, air strike and fire fight. as in-app purchases which come in at 69p for a pair.

The app has been launched primarily to promote the recent release of Mission Impossible 4, Bad Robot's latest blockbuster.

Via: Mashable