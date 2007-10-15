Office for Mac 2008 now Exchange friendly

Microsoft has finally served up a taster of Entourage 2008 for Mac, the Mac equivalent of Outlook 2007.

The biggest change is greatly improved support for Microsoft Exchange - the PC collaboration suite that enables you to schedule appointments, share documents and exchange emails with your workmates.

Previous versions

Previous versions of Entourage have only offered limited Exchange functionality - frustrating Mac users who have to work in PC-dominated environments. Or as 'Richard' of Microsoft's Macintosh Business Unit (MBU) puts it on the Mac Mojo blog:

"I've read the comments, suggestions, and constructive criticism from a variety of sources, including recently here at Mac Mojo. One clear message has emerged from this feedback: 'We want an Exchange client on the Mac with features, performance, documentation, and reliability on par with Outlook.'

"Of course, we hear this in different and sometimes more colourful terms, but I think it boils down the same"

You can find out more about the new features of Entourage for Mac 2008 on Microsoft's Office for Mac 2008 website. The software suite is expected to go on sale in January 2008.