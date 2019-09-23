Microsoft launches Dynamics 365 Commerce

As part of its ongoing efforts to gain ground against Amazon in the cloud wars, Microsoft has launched Dynamics 365 Commerce to help retailers manage their business online.

The new application will allow brands to create detailed personalized product web pages and it also supports customer ratings and reviews.

Businesses can even communicate with customers after they've made a purchase as Dynamics 365 Commerce integrates with other software from Microsoft. They will also be able to view charts on sales performance.

Dynamics 365 Commerce is an expansion of Microsoft's Dynamics 365 for Retail. While the former focused on supply chain management, staffing and promotions, Dynamics 365 Commerce is all about providing retailers with the tools they need to manage their business' online presence.

Azure vs AWS

Microsoft has made significant progress in retail lately as it has positioned Azure to take on AWS in cloud infrastructure.

Big box stores such as Walmart and even pharmacies like Walgreens have been trying to build stronger relationships with the software giant since they no longer want to give their business to their biggest competitor, Amazon.

In addition to launching Dynamics 365 Commerce, Microsoft also launched a new service called Dynamics 365 Connected Store. By using sensors and cameras installed in brick and mortar stores, Dynamics 365 Connected Store can send alerts to employees based on customer activity while shopping.

The food and clothing retailer Marks and Spencer has been an Azure customer for years and now the company is using the new service to improve the shopping experience for its customers.

Microsoft's push into retail and ecommerce is a welcome trend from businesses trying to break free from Amazon and as the cloud wars heat up, it will likely continue.

Via CNBC