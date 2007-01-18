History Channel launches HD website

The History Channel has launched a new interactive website showcasing its high definition (HD) content.

The site enables visitors to watch high-definition clips of History Channel documentaries. It also provides information on how high-definition content is created, as well as the equipment needed to view the channel.

The History Channel is broadcast in 1080i - the second highest resolution of high definition. To view it, you need a Sky HD receiver. This costs £299, plus a £60 installation charge and £10 per month subscription.