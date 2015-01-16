Google is quietly changing its business model

By Web  

How do you evolve when you're so big?

Google Domains is one of the many services that it could spawn.
Domains is one of the many services Google could spawn.

Google has launched a new service called Google Domains as a Beta in the US, only days after rumours of a persistent interest in the massive US car insurance market surfaced.

Google already allows users to buy their domains from the search provider, albeit via a more convoluted route (you need to go through Google Apps).

Domains is a more straightforward route and even includes access to four third-party webpage developers (WIX, Squarespace, Weebly and Shopify) to help customers build their websites.

You also get 100 email addresses and 100 sub-domains with prices starting from $12 (around £7, AU$13). Expect it to roll out across other territories.

Commission mission

Google appears to have focused its resources on building more commissioned-based services to grow its revenues, even if it means competing with its own clients.

The company seems to be using the UK as a testing ground, having established a number of price comparison services at this compare homepage for credit cards, mortgages, current/saving accounts and even car insurance.

That's only a tiny fraction of what the likes of moneysupermarket.com offer (the latter has nearly 50 products), but that's a start and Google is already gathering momentum by pushing its own services ahead of its competitors and exploring multiple territories.

See more Web news