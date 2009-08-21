Twitter all set to roll out premium accounts

Twitter will roll out commercial accounts this year in an attempt to make money out of the phenomenally popular micro-blogging site.

Biz Stone – co-founder of Twitter – has confirmed that the company is already taking its long mooted foray into commercial accounts – allowing businesses to get superior exposure for premium services.

"Twitter will still be free for everybody and we'll still tell them to go crazy with it," Stone told Venture Beat.

"But we've identified a selection of things that businesses say are helping them to make more profit."

Stats and analytics

Some of these additional services will come in the form of improved tools and analysis, with Stone stating: "We want to build statistics or analytics that let users know — 'How am I doing on Twitter?'"

Interestingly, the company has made enough from venture capitalists to consider buying up rival companies – following the news that rival FriendFeed was snapped up by Facebook.

"We're at a point where even though we're only two years old, acquisitions are definitely possible," Stone said.