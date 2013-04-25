Jack Dorsey humbly admits that Vine is amazing

Jack Dorsey said these things out loud, in front of people about Vine this week:

"I think it's an entirely new art form."

"I think it's amazing."

"Every picture I look at right now, I want it to move, I'm waiting for it to move. Where's the sound?"

"Not only can you take a picture of the beach, but you can actually see the waves move. You can hear the beach."

"It's changed my perspective on media and art."

Hmm. Reminds us of someone:

Via Uproxx

