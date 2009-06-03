Sagem debuts upscaling HD digital recorders

Sagem has announced the arrival of two new upscaling Digital TV recorders – the 67320T Eco and 67500T Eco.

Digital TV recorders have taken off in a massive way in the last few years, with hard-drive sizes increasing and ease of use improving.

Sagem's brand-new pair of DTRs offer all of this and a little bit of hi-def magic as well.

720p picture upscaling

The 67320T Eco comes equipped with a 320GB hard drive, which equates to around 160 hours of programmes, and the ability to upscale footage to 1080i/720p.

Alongside this, the TVR uses an eight-page EPG, offers picture-in-picture technology and even has room for a USB 2.0 slot.

The 67500T Eco offers exactly the same features, but has a bigger 500GB hard drive.

The DTRs are available now, and are priced at £149.99 and £179.99 respectively.