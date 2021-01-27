Google Cloud wants to help secure your whole enterprise network

Google Cloud has launched a new zero trust security offering to help organizations safeguard their digital resources. BeyondCorp Enterprise (BCE) promises to deliver secure, authorized access with no assumed trust in the network.

Among the key benefits provided by BCE, is its scalability. Because BCE is delivered via the Chrome web browser, it can get to work in a non-disruptive manner, leveraging Google's global network of 144 network edge locations.

The entire surface area is protected by Google DDoS protection service, which has demonstrated that it is capable of withstanding some of the largest DDoS attacks ever recorded.

Continuous protection

BCE also looks to deliver continuous, real-time end-to-end protection, using strong phishing-resistant authentication tools and continuous authorization for every interaction between a BeyondCorp-protected resource and an end-user.

The platform leverages support from Google’s broad number of technology partners, with the likes of VMware, Citrix, Symantec, and Crowdstrike making up the BeyondCorp Alliance.

Given that there have been some high-profile software supply chain attacks of late, notably the SolarWinds hack that was discovered late last year, Google Cloud’s new zero trust offering may be more in-demand than ever.

“Today we’re excited to announce the general availability of Google’s comprehensive zero trust product offering, BeyondCorp Enterprise, which extends and replaces BeyondCorp Remote Access,” Sunil Potti, VP/GM of Google Cloud Security, explained.

“Google is no stranger to zero trust—we’ve been on this journey for over a decade with our own implementation of BeyondCorp, a technology suite we use internally to protect Google's applications, data, and users. BeyondCorp Enterprise brings this modern, proven technology to organizations so they can get started on their own zero trust journey. Living and breathing zero trust for this long, we know that organizations need a solution that will not only improve their security posture but also deliver a simple experience for users and administrators.”