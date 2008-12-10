Logitech G13 Gameboard unveiled

The Logitech G13 Gameboard has been unveiled - with the peripherals giant hoping to lure both hard core gamers and World of Warcraft addicts to change their habits.

Although gameboards/speedpads, which complement (read replace) the keyboard during gaming, are nothing new, Logitech has bought its customary flair to the design.

The Logitech G13 Gameboard features customisable backlit keys, a monochrome LCD display (for when you really, really need to know how much ammo you have) and masses of programmable keys.

'With three game modes, 25 programmable keys and a programmable analogue stick, the G13 gameboard offers up to 87 ways for you to control your game (software installation required),' explains the press release.

For the hardcore

With on-the-fly macro creation, a well-designed and comfortable feel and all the flashing coloured lights that makes us go weak at the knees, TechRadar loves the Gameboard – but at £74.99 it certainly doesn't come cheap.

"If you're into serious gaming, there's no better feeling than playing with the G13 gameboard by your side," said Logitech's Ruben Mookerjee.

"Unlike other gameboards that focus only on programmability, the G13 advanced gameboard incorporates the principles of our award-winning Comfort Wave design.

"So whether you're getting into World of Warcraft or walking into your next LAN party, the G13 gameboard gives you a powerful advantage over those forced to work with less."

TechRadar has had some time with the G13 - you can read the first full review in the world this morning.

Product Specifications

Length: 242.77mm

Width: 171mm

Height: 41.36mm

Weight: 650g

Display: monochrome 160-by-43 pixel display

System Requirements

PC, Windows XP and Windows Vista

Mac OS X 10.4 and later

256 MB RAM

20 MB of available hard disk space

USB port