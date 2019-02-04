Evolution of Saas

IT teams need time to collaborate, time to plan and resources to handle change management. IT teams should also be given more leeway to invest in tools that are not only designed to increase end user productivity-but also designed to reduce IT burden from tedious tasks that arise daily in the modern workplace.

The less IT has to worry about on a day to day basis, the lower they can keep their operating costs, and the more they can directly and strategically assist organizations as they move forward with digital transformation.

In addition, organizations and IT teams both need to heavily focus on relationship and trust building at the employee level. For any implementation, ask the question, “Where did the idea to buy a product come from?” If IT has had no say in the implementation, then the question of how the new solution interacts or overlaps with existing functionality may not have been addressed. For reducing software spend and reducing risk, it’s very important that IT and decisionmakers have good communication.

Conversely, it doesn’t do anyone any good when the business users and the IT teams all hate and blame each other. It isn’t as common as it should be, but there are actually companies where users actually LOVE their IT teams and their business productivity tools. This should be the goal for every organization. When everyone works together, business processes operate smoothly, and users and IT teams work together to quickly overcome challenges.