Demystifying enterprise blockchain

The HR and payroll sector is an excellent example of an industry surrounded with sensitive data from employees’ bank details to performance reviews. Both job functions involve a heavy focus on compliance and alongside the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), hypersensitivity around data protection, and data breaches on the rise, protecting employee data has never been more important.

What has become more apparent as the importance of data has continued to grow, is that employees trust their employers to ensure the ethical use of their data. In return, businesses need to ensure they have the appropriate solutions and process in place to reassure employees that their data is protected. Regulations do exist and for good reason, but there is also a moral obligation for those who work in HR and payroll to make sure they are committed to keeping data secure.

HR and payroll departments need to look further for solutions that will enable them to navigate the new realities of today’s digital workplace. A data management solution designed for the reality of HR and payroll is what is desperately needed. A Technology that is just as decentralised as the data it is trying to protect.

Unfortunately, the traditional zero-trust security solutions that many businesses rely on are falling short in the battle against modern cyber-criminals – as evidenced by the constant stream of high-profile data leaks and cyber-attacks. Not only does this pose financial, operational and reputational risks for businesses, it can also stifle data sharing and affect the relationship between employers and their staff.

NGA HR have recently partnered with Gospel Technology to facilitate such secure data collaboration, ensuring that their data can only be accessed by the people authorised to view it, and only in the context of the relevant fields of information required to complete a process. This is proven to increase service efficiencies and reduce the possibility of human error. NGA HR is also looking at how this can enhance the experience of their clients, potentially offering new services to their clients.