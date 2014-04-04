Micron increases DDR4 memory production

Micron is gearing up for the arrival of the Intel Haswell-EP chips by increasing production of its DDR4 memory chips.

According to ZDNet, the chips will make DDR4 critical for the enterprise computing market and Micron is keen to get as many chips into the market as possible.

Micron has also increased its 4Gb-based DDR4 module production to 2133 megatransfers per second which is a significant mass production.

The reason Micron is on the ball with this particular tech is thanks to its close partnership with Intel which has been involved since the early days of DDR4 memory definition and through DDR4 product launch.

Intel on board

Geof Findley, Intel DCG Memory Ecosystem Director said that Intel and Micron's mutual customers will be able to reap the benefits of this new memory technology.

Of course, Findley wants customers to see it as part of a package to improve performance and reduce power of future Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v3 product family based systems.

Micron's fully JEDEC-compliant DDR4 portfolio includes RDIMMs, LRDIMMs, VLP RDIMMs, UDIMMs and SODIMMs (ECC and non-ECC), as well as x4, x8 and x16 components.

The new technology is big news for the RAM industry – both Micron and Samsung have DDR4 offerings. Samsung is the largest RAM manufacturer and Micron is second place, and between them, they control more than 65 percent of the market.

So far, AMD is yet to announce any DDR4 plans which means that those wanting the faster RAM will need to adopt the Intel systems.