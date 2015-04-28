Updated Dell PowerEdge delivers world record-breaking performance

Dell has delivered a timely update to its 13th-generation PowerEdge server family that includes the company's most powerful server to date.

The new PowerEdge R930 is the star of the show, and offers unparalleled levels of scalability and reduced latency in data centers.

The R930 includes the next generation Intel Xeon E7-8800/4800 v3 product families, 6TB of memory in 96 DIMMs, 24 internal hard drives and support for up to eight high-performance PowerEdge Express Flash NVM2 PCIe SSDs.

In a case of deja-vu, Dell is one again claiming a world record for app performance maximization, with a 22% gain in performance compared to its own previous world record four-socket server.

As well as this claim, the new rack server can reduce configuration time by 99% and reduce time on manual inventory by 91%. The rack server is also able to act as the hardware backbone for SAP HANA and Oracle databases through solutions that have been specifically engineered by Dell.

PowerEdge FC830 and M830

That wasn't all that Dell brought to the party as the PowerEdge FC830 and M830 became the newest members of the family. Both servers are configured to handle the performance needs for workloads in database, technical computing and virtualised environments whilst also giving the flexibility, scalability and manageability demanded by forward thinking enterprises.

The FC830 is a full-width, half-height four-socket server block for the PowerEdge FX architecture to help enterprises complete workloads as fast as possible while using modular building blocks. The M830, meanwhile, is a full height, four-sockets blade server, and both will feature the next geeneration Intel Xeon E5-4600 v3 product family.