iMessage: Apple takes on Blackberry's BBM

Apple has announced at WWDC 2011 that it will be bringing a new instant message service to iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

Called iMessage, the service allows you to start a cross-device conversation where you can post text messages, photos, videos, contacts and even do group messaging.

This is a massive hit to RIM, who prides itself on BBM for BlackBerry, and it is also puts the iPhone 4 in firm contention as a business phone.

Message in an iPhone

According to Apple, iMessage works both over Wi-Fi and 3G and if you want to send a message all you have to do is tap the camera icon, pic a pic and you are away.

Apple has managed to squeeze around 200 new features into iOS 5.

Unfortunately, you are in for a bit of a wait as the iOS 5 UK release date is this fall – which pegs it for a release around September.

Check out all the features of iOS 5 in this handy video from our colleagues over at T3: