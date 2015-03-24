BenQ's gold monitor will complement your new gold HTC One M9, Galaxy S6

Many smartphones today come with mobile high-definition link, or MHL, technology that allows them to pump video through the micro USB port. With an adapter or MHL to HDMI cable, smartphone owners can create a wired connection to mirror their phone's display to a larger monitor or HDTV. Some monitors, like the BenQ EW2440L, come with a built-in MHL support so an adapter isn't required.

Now, BenQ has released its popular EW2440L monitor in gold trim, which is a great color complement for users who want to match their gold HTC One M8, HTC One M9, Samsung Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 Edge, or for those who want to add a bit of flair to their desktops.

"With its new gold casing and stylish edge-to-edge slim bezel design, the EW2440L complements today's elegant home and office environments," BenQ said in a statement. "The monitor enables easy notebook PC, cable, console gaming, or smart device connections using HDMI® and MHL technology, allowing users to transfer small-screen content directly to the full HD display from any portable device."

The BenQ EW2440L in gold has a display size of 24 inches and supports full HD resolution. The display is available now and retails for $269 (£181, AU$342). The display competes in the same space as the Philips Moda 2, which also supports MHL. The Moda 2 is available in a 24-inch size for $220 (£148, AU$280) and a larger 27-inch size for $320 (£215, AU$406).

Turning your phone into a productivity hub

By connecting your phone to a larger display, you can share photos, videos, presentations, or even connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and turn your phone into a portable computing hub to respond to emails and create documents and spreadsheets.

Supporting MHL displays can not only make it easier for enterprise workers to travel lighter and use their phone as a computing hub, but it may also help keep data secure. With MHL displays, users can connect their phones directly to their display, rather than having to transfer files between phones, laptops, and desktops to get to the data they need on the computing device they prefer to use at the moment.