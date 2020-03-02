BMC snaps up Compuware

BMC has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase its longtime mainframe software competitor Compuware.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, both companies expect the purchase to be completed in the coming months following customary closing conditions.

The strategic combination of BMC and Compuware will build upon the success of BMC's Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) and the Topaz Suite, ISPW technology and product portfolios from Compuware in order to help further modernize the mainframe industry.

President and CEO of BMC, Ayman Sayed explained how the acquisition of Compuware will help the company better address the needs of its customers in a press release, saying:

"BMC continues to be focused on evolving and investing in our portfolio to address and even anticipate the needs of our customers, helping them to succeed today and into tomorrow. It's the ideal time to bring Compuware into our portfolio as the traditional mainframe AppDev market transitions to DevOps. We're excited to welcome the Compuware team as we build best-of-breed modern mainframe solutions."

BMC and Compuware

The combined company will help customers better manage their mainframe operations, cybersecurity, application development, data and storage as part of their DevOps strategies. The deal will also provide seamless integration of the mainframe platform development and management processes into the enterprise technology stack.

CEO of Compuware, Chris O'Malley praised the deal and provided further insight on how the combined company will help accelerate its customers' digital transformations, saying:

"Compuware is the proven and trusted partner in mainstreaming the mainframe for Agile and DevOps, and we are thrilled to now be joining forces with BMC in reinventing the future of the platform. Both companies have been leaders in mainframe innovation over the last five years and we look forward to combining our complementary solution strengths and common passion for accelerating our customers' successful digital transformations. Without a doubt, a combined BMC and Compuware is the best, brightest, and most collaborative partner for a new generation of mainframe stewards."

The Compuware acquisition will be one of the largest in BMC's history as well as the company's third acquisition in less than two years.