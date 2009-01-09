BDA remains undecided about 3D Blu-ray

The Blu-ray Disc Association has yet to make a decision on 3D Blu-ray, despite strong proposals from the technology industry.

Speaking at CES in Las Vegas, Andy Parsons of the BDA insisted that there was no decision made about 3D Blu-ray, with the association still weighing up which standard to go for.

"There is no formal proposal within the BDA," insisted Parsons. "There are a number of tech providers showing some solutions, but we are still looking for the best Blu-ray experience with 3D."

Panasonic pushing standard

One of the companies who have put forward a standard for Blu-ray 3D is Panasonic, who recently announced that it has opened the Panasonic Hollywood Laboratory Advanced Authoring Center (PHL-AC) to accelerate and establish the 3D Full HD Blu-ray format.

The company is going full steam ahead with 3D Blu-ray and has promised that we will see 3D is disc form as soon as 2010.