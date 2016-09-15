You've got 99 problems, but Apple buying Tidal ain't one

Back in June rumors surfaced that Apple was interested in acquiring Tidal, the Jay Z-owned music streaming service famed for it's CD-quality music streaming.

Now however, Apple has put these rumors to rest. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Apple executive Jimmy Iovine confirmed that the company is not looking to acquire Tidal, nor any other music streaming service.

"We're really running our own race," Iovine said, referring to Apple's own Apple Music service, "We're not looking to acquire any streaming services."

Reasons for takeover

Speculation as to why Apple might have wanted to acquire Tidal varied from getting access to Tidal's streaming exclusives, to acquiring Tidal's hi-res MQA streaming technology deal.

While Iovine has confirmed that Apple is not currently looking to acquire the competing streaming service, the quantity of rumors we saw earlier this year suggests that it may have been on the cards at some point in time.