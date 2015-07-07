How to choose a tablet for work

To get a decent idea of how your chosen tablet will perform, you'll want to check out two main specs: processor and RAM. We're probably all fairly used to looking at these specs on our PCs, but they can be a bit harder to put into context when it comes to tablets.

The processor is like the brain of your tablet. When it comes to evaluating the chips that appear on each spec list, you're mainly going to be concerned with the speed (measured in GHz) and the number of cores. Speed is fairly easy to understand, with a higher speed dictating how fast your processor will be compared to others.

Where things get a little murkier is the number of cores. Essentially, each core is a separate processor capable of taking on its own task. The higher the number of cores, the more your tablet will be able to "spread the load," so to speak, divvying up different tasks to individual cores.

Where the processor is like the brains of your tablet, directing all of its tasks, RAM (random access memory) is basically your device's short term memory. Put simply, the more RAM that is available, the better your tablet will be at multitasking. There are certain exceptions to this, but the general rule is the more RAM the better.

Generally speaking, you'll want to aim for 2-3GB of RAM standard for Android tablets, and 4-8GB for a Windows tablet. The exception here is Apple's iPad line, where you don't really have much choice on either the processor or amount of RAM. However, iOS is made for these setups, and should run just fine.

For Android tablets, some good options based on processor speed alone are the Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact with its 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S with its Exynos octa-core processor that combines 1.9Ghz and 1.3GHz quad-core processors into one beast.

Finally, perhaps where you'll get the most choice in one range is Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 line, which offers up your choice of the more familiar desktop-class processors, ranging from the 1.5GHz Intel Core i3 with 4GB of RAM to the 1.7GHz Intel Core i7 with 8GB of RAM. For most tasks, you'll be fine somewhere in the middle, but you'll want to aim for the higher-end if you plan on doing some heavy video or photo editing. Also worth considering is the relatively new Surface 3, which comes in a little cheaper and offers up a few different configurations with Intel's fanless Atom processor - though you'll be sacrificing some performance for a cooler, quieter device.

A good example of a tablet with specs to avoid would be the Dell Venue Pro 10 5055. While the tablet is fairly priced and features decent battery life, we found its 1.3GHZ processor with Intel HD graphics performed poorly on our benchmarks, and it may not hold up under the pressure of heavy multitasking or graphically intense tasks.