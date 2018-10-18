Xbox All Access: everything you need to know

In August 2018 Microsoft announced the launch of Xbox All Access, a limited-time offer (only available in the US) which allows those who sign up to get an Xbox One S or Xbox One X console, Xbox Games Pass and Xbox Live Gold for a set fee per month - with no upfront costs.

To see if the Xbox All Access offer is for you, we put together this handy guide explaining everything we know about Xbox All Access and how you can sign up.

Xbox All Access: what is it?

Xbox All Access is a limited-time subscription offer which sees you receive an Xbox One S or Xbox One X console, 24-months of Xbox Live Gold (required for online multiplayer) and 24-months of Xbox Games Pass (Microsoft's subscription service which grants access to over 100 games) in return for paying a fixed fee for 24 months. There is no upfront cost and 0% APR.

The offer is available until October 31, 2018.

Xbox All Access: how do you apply?

The offer is currently only available to those in the US. To sign up, you must go to your closest Microsoft store (it can only be applied for in person), choose a Xbox All Access bundle and apply for a Dell Preferred Account (DPA).

According Dell's website , the Dell Preferred Account is a "revolving line of credit that gives you the purchasing power to update your technology". In other words, you pay a set amount each month rather than a lump sum (however, that is also an option).

When you apply at the Microsoft Store, you immediately find out if you can qualify for DPA and therefore Xbox Access All Areas. If you are approved, you will receive a DPA welcome kit by mail within 10 days, which contains account information and payment options.

Xbox All Access: how much is it?

There are two bundles currently available: the Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles Xbox All Access bundles.

The Xbox One X Xbox All Access bundle start at $34.99 per month and includes an Xbox One X console, 24 months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. This bundle has 0% APR for 24 months and no upfront cost.

The Xbox One S Xbox All Access bundle starts at $21.99 per month and includes Xbox Live Gold and 20% saving on Xbox All Access. This bundle also has 0% APR for 24 months and no upfront cost.

Xbox All Access: important things to know

Before you sign up for Xbox All Access there are some crucial details to be aware of:

If you return the console, you are still responsible to pay for both memberships

Xbox All Access is subject to the Microsoft Store standard return policy. This means your chosen console has a 30-day return policy. However both memberships are not returnable and are non-refundable.

It's yours to keep after the two years

Signing up for Xbox All Access means you own the console and the 24 month Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold memberships outright upon purchase.

Microsoft Limited Warranty only covers the Xbox console for one year (90 days for the controller and accessories)

If it malfunctions after that then you are responsible for any repair costs and monthly payments will continue until the remaining balance on your Dell Preferred Account is paid in full.

Outstanding balances at the end of 24 months are subject to APR

Rates range from 19.24% to 29.99% variable APR. The Minimum Interest Charge is $2.