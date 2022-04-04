US government launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy

Audio player loading…

The US State Department has announced the launch of its new cyber bureau which will be staffed by almost 100 government employees.

The newly created Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) will “address the national security challenges, economic opportunities, and implications for U.S. values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies, and digital policy” according to a press release from the State Department.

The bureau itself will be led by a Senate-confirmed ambassador though it already has over 60 staff members with the majority coming from the State Department’s cyber coordination and international communications offices. However, the State Department plans to add 30 new positions to the bureau later this year.

The CDP could grow even larger next year though as the State Department also plans to request funding to support additional positions in its 2023 budget.

Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy

The creation of the CDP is a key piece of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s modernization agenda.

The bureau includes three policy units: International Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom.

While the CDP will eventually be led by a Senate-confirmed Ambassador-at-Large, the Senior Foreign Service’s Jennifer Bachus will serve as the bureau’s first Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary until the Ambassador-at-Large is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Michele Markoff will serve as its Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Cyberspace Security, Stephen Anderson will serve as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Information and Communications Policy and Black Peterson will serve as the Acting Digital Freedom Coordinator.

We’ll likely hear more regarding the newly created Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy once the US Senate confirms an Ambassador-at-Large for the bureau.

Via Washington Post